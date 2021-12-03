WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - Body camera video from a Williamson County sheriff's deputy shows the moments a carjacking suspect was taken into custody along I-840 Tuesday.
Police had been searching for Christian Cooke, Cameron Nash and Artavius Lee after they were suspected of carjacking two people in Smyrna earlier that day.
Body camera video shows the deputy waiting along I-840 to deploy spike strips on one of the suspected stolen cars, driven by Cooke. The car drives into the median to avoid the spike strips but gets stuck on a hill in the median. The deputy can be seen running across the interstate, pulling his gun, and demanding Cooke put the car in park and open the door. Cooke complies before being handcuffed and arrested.
Cooke's passenger is seen running from the vehicle but was later apprehended by the Tennesse Highway Patrol (THP). The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says two guns were found in the vehicle.
THP also arrested the third suspect, Lee, in Henderson County.
All three men are charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.