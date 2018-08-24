Body believed to be missing 3-year-old girl found in duffel bag

Las Vegas police searching for a missing 3-year-old girl found the dead body of a small child inside a duffel bag in an apartment closet.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the girl was reported missing just before 9 p.m Thursday. Initial reports claimed the mother was walking to Albertson's with her four children and was on the phone when one of her children went missing.
Detectives from Metro Police's Missing Persons Detail responded and began searching the neighborhood and set up a command post in the parking lot of the Albertson's, Spencer said.
Officers searched for the girl inside the mother's home but were unable to find the child at first.
The department conducted a second search when the mother's story began to show inconsistencies. The officers then noticed a heavy duffle bag inside the master bedroom's closet that emitted "a mildew smell."
Spencer said the officers found garbage bags when they opened the duffle bag. After officers opened the garbage bags, they found the body of a small child who they believed was the missing 3-year-old, since the body matches her description.
The mother was taken into custody and has been interviewed by homicide detectives, Spencer said. The other three children were placed in protective custody. to Spencer, police believe the girl was killed within the last three days.
Four days ago, the girl's father had been arrested after a domestic violence call was placed, to Spencer.
Copyright 2018 ( Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.