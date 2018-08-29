More bobcats are being spotted in the Green Hills area.

Green Hills is one of the fastest growing areas of Davidson County with all the new home construction. You would think it would be difficult for a bobcat to find a home, but one was spotted next to a new home, next to a friendly habitat for bobcats.

Green hills has been a hotspot for bobcat sightings and it’s likely to continue through the fall.

Bobcats are training their young, call kits, to hunt this time of year.

One video taken in the Hillwood area shows kits toying with a chipmunk. It’s all part of learning to fend for themselves.

“They are going to stay with her through the fall, so you might start seeing some kits running around with her, younger looking bobcats,” said TWRA spokesman Barry Cross.

Green Hills is a welcoming environment for walkers and runners.

With the flurry of bobcats being spotted, it also raises safety concerns.

“Would a bobcat bother me while I was out walking in the morning? If I saw one, what should I do to keep them away,” a Hampton Drive resident said in an email to News4.

Cross said bobcats will keep their distance from humans and are usually not a danger.

“Primarily, wild animals should run when they come in contact with you. If they don’t, make them run,” said Cross.

To make them run, the TWRA said make a lot of noise to spook them. The TWRA also said to keep an eye on your pets and always walk them with a leash.