Weeks ago, Music Row lost an icon and institution with the closing of Bobby's Idle Hour.

Friday morning a contract for a new location on Music Square South was chosen. The next chapter for Bobby's begins.

"We're going to go on the right lane of 16th," Josh Distad called out to a room of people standing inside the old Bobby's Idle Hour location. "We'll come through the alleyway."

With weeks having passed since his bar's final night, Distad told the crowd it's moving time.

Under the watchful eyes of an Elvis Presley photo still hanging from guitar strings on the wall, a group of about 20 Bobby's regulars rolled the bar right out the door.

"This is so stupid, man," laughed Distad.

With the bar sitting up on wheels, the group pushed it down the street.

"Brakes work!" someone laughed.

The business has moved buildings and changed names over the 70 years it’s been on Music Row.

The previous Bobby's location will be leveled, one of five historic Music Row properties being replaced by a mixed-use building.

"There's a lot of history in this area, and that's unfortunate it's getting torn down," said Distad.

Distad has signed a contract to move the bar to the building at 9 Music Square S.

He said Bobby's Idle Hour can't be contained by walls or by one specific home. It's the people who make it.

"Nobody's ever done anything like this before," laughed one man still pushing the bar on wheels down the street.

"I do this once a week," answered another man.

"There's an aspect of family to it," said Distad. "We had 20 people come out just to roll a bar down the street. They wanted to help out."

"It's been smoother than you think!" laughed a man in the crowd.

"Just open up the door and aim for it," laughed another as the group neared the new Bobby's location. "Hope it fits!"

"All these walls you see will be coming down," said Distad, walking through the rooms of the new building. "It'll be an open space. It's hard to see what it can be right now because it's got this dentist office feel to it. Doesn't have the bar feel on the inside. Definitely has the bar feel on the outside. Once we get the carpet ripped up, then we'll see what we got.

"I can't tell you how lucky we've gotten to get this space. This area's just way, way too overpriced. I get it. That's why these buildings are getting torn down. That's all you can afford is these massive complexes that can hold all these people. I'm pretty excited to be part of something that progresses the area. I'm glad we've got the opportunity, an opportunity to see what we can do."