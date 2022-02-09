Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed as head trauma

(Gray News) - The cause of Bob Saget’s death was head trauma, his family said in a statement to E! News.

The statement cited authorities, saying Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” also noting that “no drugs or alcohol were involved.”

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said in the statement. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Jan. 9, 2022.

