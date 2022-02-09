Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed as head trauma

(Gray News) - The cause of Bob Saget’s death was head trauma, his family said in a statement to E! News.
Bob Saget was found dead in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma.
The statement cited authorities, saying Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” also noting that “no drugs or alcohol were involved.”
“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said in the statement. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”
Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.
The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Jan. 9, 2022.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.