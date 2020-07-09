Boats damaged after fire at Gallatin Marina

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Fire crews battled a large fire at Gallatin Marina Thursday afternoon.
The Gallatin Fire Department told News4 the fire started on a houseboat, which people tried to cut loose before the blaze could spread.
In total seven boats were damaged, including one that sank. Fire crews also had to cut several boats loose to keep them from also catching fire.
Four units were dispatched to battle the blaze, including crews from the Hendersonville Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
