NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Warmer weather brings more people out on the water.
With temperatures rising and the holiday weekend around the corner, more people are heading out for an afternoon on the water on Friday. But law enforcement wants you to know that a fun day on the lake could take a tragic turn if you're not paying attention and being careful.
"We've already worked a fatality on this lake this year," District 21 Sergeant Matt Brian with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. "And there's been several lakes across the state we've had to work a fatality."
Brian said the number one mistake boaters make when out on the water is not knowing the area. Too many times, the TWRA gets calls of boaters stranded, whether it be old gas in the boat or the driver doesn't know the lake levels and hits something.
Other times, those calls are frantic. Each year people get hurt in boating or swimming accidents. While alcohol can play a significant role in some of those calls, law enforcement said many of them could be prevented and many times by simply wearing your life jacket.
"If you have your life jacket on, it increases the chance of survival tremendously," Brian said. "so we always encourage everyone to wear it."
This weekend, the TWRA and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be working in conjunction to be on the lookout for impaired boaters. They expect all lakes and rivers to be busy over the next few weeks, with some people still limiting their summer travel plans due to the COVID pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.