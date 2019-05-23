NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of boating season in Tennessee and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is stressing the importance of boating safety heading into the weekend.
Last year, there were no boating-related fatalities over one of the busiest boating weekends each year. However, there were three injury reports, 10 boating under the influence arrests, and two property damage reports.
In 2018, there were 23 death from boating-related incidents which is seven more than in 2017. After looking at the boating fatality reports for 2018, 13 of the 23 people who died would more than like be alive today if they had been wearing their life jackets.
TWRA is emphasizing responsible use of alcohol and the importance of life jackets this weekend and all of boating season. External factors from being on the water make it extremely dangerous to drive a boat while intoxicated. It is illegal to drive a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Tennessee.
It would be beneficial to perform a few maintenance checks to prevent any problems before heading onto the water.
