PERRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Sunday evening Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was called to assist in a boating accident on Kentucky Lake.
At approximately 6:40pm The TWRA responded to the accident that occurred on the late, and found a single boat with two occupants involved in the accident.
One of the occupants suffered severe injuries from the boats propeller, and TWRA called in Life Flight to transport the patient to Vanderbilt hospital.
Officials say the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.
