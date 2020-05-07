NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An unknown number of occupants boating on Percy Priest Lake Wednesday afternoon had to be taken to shore by other boaters due to their boat sinking in the lake.
According to TWRA, no injuries were reported and no emergency personnel had to respond to the incident.
J.L. Phillips & Sons Marine Transport were called to the scene for recovery efforts of the boat.
According to Jody Phillips, the boat ran across a shallow point and struck a rock that punctured a 12 inch hole through the bottom.
