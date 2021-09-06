NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sunshine and extended weekends are a recipe for a good time on the water. At Foggy Bottom Canoe and Kayak Rentals, business was booming. Groups both old and young took advantage of their rentals and by noon they rented out close to 150 boats.
“We’ve had tons and tons of calls of people wanting to come out today. It’s been a great weekend for this,” said Tasha Kosinski, Manager at Foggy Bottom Canoe and Kayak Rental.
The Labor Day holiday brought many people to the Harpeth river Monday afternoon. “Our holiday weekend is our busiest time of the year and that’s why we were really excited to open today. The river has been a little high and we were good to go today. So, we are excited about today,” said Kosinski.
Kosinski says things turned out much better than expected, especially after major flooding back in March and recent rain.
"From the time that we had the flood hit we did not think we would have a season. Now we couldn’t of asked for a better season,” Kosinski said.
