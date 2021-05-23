CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people were injured Sunday afternoon when a boat exploded while refueling.
According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, a boat was refueling when it unexpectedly exploded, injuring two occupants just before 4 p.m.
One of the patients has been transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center by LifeFlight.
The fire has been extinguished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.