NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Board of Ethical Conduct is voting to recommend that Metro Council adopt a censure of Megan Barry, former Nashville mayor.
News4 received the news on Tuesday afternoon from the Metro Clerk's office.
The censure is being recommended against Barry for violating the city's ethical standards for creating the appearance of preferential treatment when Sgt. Rob Forrest was paid excessive overtime during their alleged affair.
Barry has admitted in the past that she had an affair with Forrest, the former head of her security detail.
"God will forgive me, but the people of Nashville don’t have to,” Barry said in an earlier release. “In the weeks and months to come, I will work hard to earn your forgiveness and earn back your trust.”
Barry was soon forced to resign or face face felony theft charges. She left office on March 6, 2018. Barry later said during a public appearance in November that she ran away to Montana after her marriage fell apart, her son died from an opioid overdose, and after her resignation. A bartender in a bar recognized her, and she has since moved back to Nashville to re-emerge in the public eye speaking out about the opioid crisis.
Forrest served 14 years in supervising the mayor's protective details and was on the police force for more than 31 years. He retired shortly after the affair was made public.
The News4 I-Team found that Barry and Forrest took nine trips together, just the two of them, in 2017. Some of those locations included Athens, Greece, San Francisco and New York, all tied to leadership or work-related trips. Records show more than $15,000 in taxpayer dollars were spent on those trips.
The number of work trips Megan Barry took alone with Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents earlier released during her administration.
News4 has reached out to Barry's attorney for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this writing.
