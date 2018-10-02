A Metro board reduced the final pension earnings used to determine the pension of a former Metro Police officer who retired when his affair with former Mayor Megan Barry became public.

Rob Forrest pays court-ordered restitution to Metro government The attorney said Rob Forrest is now on unsupervised probation for the balance of his supervision period, which is three years.

The Metropolitan Employee Benefit Board approved the recommendation from the Pension Committee to reduce Sgt. Rob Forrest’s final pension earnings used to calculate his pension by $10,780, effective Feb. 1, 2018.

Sgt. Rob Forrest will receive pension despite felony charge, city confirms News4 has taken to social media to ask viewers what questions they have following Megan Barry's resignation on Tuesday. Naturally, many were concerned they'd be on the hook for Barry's former bodyguard's pension.

Forrest pension is based on the year he made the most money, which just happened to be one of the years he was having an affair with Barry. During that year, he made $80,000, so he was slated to receive $6,691 per month.

Board postpones making decision on pension for Barry's former head of security The board says they are waiting on audit reports on the investigation into Rob Forrest's affair with ex-mayor Megan Barry.

Forrest had already pleaded guilty to theft for the overtime pay he earned during the affair.

Forrest, who was the former mayor’s head of security, has already paid his court-ordered restitution to Metro government.