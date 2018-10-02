Rob Forrest pays court-ordered restitution to Metro government

Metro Police Sgt. Robert Forrest (WSMV file photo)

A Metro board reduced the final pension earnings used to determine the pension of a former Metro Police officer who retired when his affair with former Mayor Megan Barry became public.

The Metropolitan Employee Benefit Board approved the recommendation from the Pension Committee to reduce Sgt. Rob Forrest’s final pension earnings used to calculate his pension by $10,780, effective Feb. 1, 2018.

Forrest pension is based on the year he made the most money, which just happened to be one of the years he was having an affair with Barry. During that year, he made $80,000, so he was slated to receive $6,691 per month.

Forrest had already pleaded guilty to theft for the overtime pay he earned during the affair.

Forrest, who was the former mayor’s head of security, has already paid his court-ordered restitution to Metro government.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.