NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The controversial license plate reader bill is back on the table. In addition, there are new amendments up for discussion.

There are three changes we can expect during Tuesday's Metro Council meeting.

More Information Adds definition to personally identifiable information. Metro defines this as information that directly identifies someone, such as your name, address or email address. This amendment would help create one standard definition for all metro departments implementing LPRs.

Metro defines this as information that directly identifies someone, such as your name, address or email address. This amendment would help create one standard definition for all metro departments implementing LPRs. Excludes the ability to work with immigration enforcement. This amendment says metro would not “assist any federal official in the identification, apprehension, detention, or removal of any person in connection with the immigration laws of the United States.”

This amendment says metro would not “assist any federal official in the identification, apprehension, detention, or removal of any person in connection with the immigration laws of the United States.” Allows data access for the Community Oversight Board. This would hand the COB the same access to information as the District Attorney and the public defender.

"We still want to do our part. There still has to be accountability, right?" COB's Executive Director Jill Fitcheard explained. "We want to make certain that they are used properly, that they are the same rules and guidelines, not only from the state and what they will create, we want to be a part of it."