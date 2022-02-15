Changes to LPR bill discussed

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The controversial license plate reader bill is back on the table. In addition, there are new amendments up for discussion.

There are three changes we can expect during Tuesday's Metro Council meeting.

"We still want to do our part. There still has to be accountability, right?" COB's Executive Director Jill Fitcheard explained. "We want to make certain that they are used properly, that they are the same rules and guidelines, not only from the state and what they will create, we want to be a part of it."

