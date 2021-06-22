NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Board of Regents approved tuition, fees and preliminary budgets for the 2021-22 academic year at the state’s community and technical colleges at a meeting on Friday.
The tuition increase is the first in two years and equates to $24 per trimester at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT) centers and $42 per semester at the community colleges for students taking full course loads.
There is no increase in other mandatory fees (fees paid by all students at an institution, in addition to tuition) at the TCATs. Two of the 13 community colleges – Nashville State and Pellissippi State community colleges won approval for a $3 semester fee hike beyond the tuition increase, pushing the combined increase to $45 per semester. Both were approved in student referendums to increase funding for student activities.
In addition, the Board suspended campus-specific online course fees for the next academic year at the seven community colleges assessing them, saving students a total of $2.6 million and removing a financial barrier for students opting for online courses. The suspended fee varies from $10 per credit hour up to 25% of tuition, and the Board plans to review the fee again next year.
Tuition and fees were not increased last year, meaning that rates were unchanged since July 2019.
Aside from last year’s stable rates, the increase is the smallest hike at the community colleges in more than 30 years and at the TCATs in eight years.
Many students are able to attend free of tuition and mandatory fees through the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs and other federal and state financial aid. Tennessee Promise is for new high school graduates and Reconnect is for adults without a college degree or credentials.
The Tennessee Board of Regents governs the College System of Tennessee, comprising 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.
As a result of Friday’s action, combined tuition and mandatory fees at the TCATs for a full academic year of three trimesters will total $4,008, a 1.83% increase. Combined tuition and mandatory fees at the community colleges for an academic year of two semesters (for students taking 15 credit hours per semester) will range from $4,594 to $4,678, an increase ranging from 1.83 to 2% and averaging 1.87%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.