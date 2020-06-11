NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Board of Health has officially voted to stop the sharing of names and addresses of those that have tested positive for COVID-19.
The information was originally going to be used to inform first responders of any positive patients when the first responders would be responding to any event.
Metro continued this process following Governor Lee opting to stop the process stating that Metro officials would have additional safety precautions put into place to ensure the safety of first responders.
Dr. Alex Jahangir released the following statement to News4 following the vote:
The Metropolitan Board of Health voted this afternoon to immediately cease sharing COVID-19 positive patient data with MNPD under the current process. This action is consistent with Mayor Cooper’s announcement earlier this week regarding the development of a new policy that replaces the current process. Under this new policy, COVID-19 patient data would be kept in a secure database operated by the Metro Public Health Department. The data would be available to be queried by emergency dispatch. Under this new plan, no sharing of names, addresses, test status will occur with the police department. This information originates with the original test, then is reported to the state , which in turn, reports it to the MPHD. Under the new policy, once received, this data will stay at Public Health in a secure database. The Board also directed the Metro Public Health Department to engage with stakeholders to work with the technical advisory group in the finalization and implementation of the new policy that balances privacy and safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.