NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee State Board of Education voted in favor of a number of measures Thursday afternoon that gives more guidance on how students move forward through COVID-19.
Graduation requirements is one that will likely grab the attention of high school Seniors and their parents. The changes allow for Seniors to only have 20 credits to be completed for graduation instead of the usual 22. It still requires 4 Maths, 4 English Language Arts, 3 Sciences, and 2 Social Studies.
If Seniors are concerned about grades, this emergency rule makes it so the student can not be given a grade lower in a class than what they already had in March 20, 2020. There will be, however, remote learning opportunities for a student to improve their grade in the course. Seniors will also no longer be required to take and pass the civics test.
Teachers can also expect a change. They won’t be given an overall effectiveness evaluation for the year if observations were not already completed. In this case, the observations wouldn’t be done until the 2020-2021 school year.
Another portion of the rules, educators who would’ve been licensed this summer, will be allowed a provisional practitioner license that would be valid through August 31, 2021. If the educator completes it by the August date, then the license is valid for three more years.
The Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown says, “As educators and families continue to grapple with so much uncertainty, we appreciate the State Board of Education addressing some of the problems caused by school closures. The actions taken today are another step forward in ensuring students and educators are held harmless during this time.
TEA understands that this will not be the only round of emergency rules needed. As the Department of Education and local districts continue to get their arms around what public education looks like during an extended school closure, the state board will need to further adopt rules and approve waivers to allow for learning to continue in a way that prioritizes the health and well-being of Tennessee students and educators.
TEA is already hearing from members across the state with concerns about the impacts on tenure, differentiated pay and other issues affected by the suspension of evaluations and testing. The association will work closely with the department and the state board to ensure districts have access the waivers needed to support teachers and students.”
In total, five measures were approved. They include the COVID-19 Emergency Rules, English as a Second Language Program Policy, Uniform Grading Policy, Charter School Local Education Agency Policy, and Educator Licensure Rule. You can find what each entails here.
These rules go to the Attorney General’s office for approval and will then be filed with the Secretary of State. If or when that happens, the changes will take effect for 180 days.
There’s no current answer from the Board of BOE staff on what happens if schools are not able to open at the beginning of the next school year.
