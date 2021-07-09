NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Board members could decide to expand the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County during a vote set for Friday.
A News4 Investigation recently confirmed the landfill was cited for a violation in June after Leachate, the liquid that oozes out of garbage when it's in the ground, was observed at the site.
It's one of the many reasons residents say they don't want to see the expansion happen.
Republic Services, who oversees the landfill, says expansion is needed.
The company says the landfill was re-inspected on July 2 and that the violations previously found were corrected.
