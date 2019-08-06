NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A decision to move a Confederate monument at Centennial Park was deferred on Tuesday at the Metro Parks Board meeting.
The statue was vandalized in June when someone painted the words “They were racists” across it.
At the meeting, parks staff discussed if the Confederate monument should remain on public land.
A move of the statue would have to be approved by the Tennessee Historical Commission.
The board also discussed the possibility of adding signs to further explain the statue in a historical context.
The board did not decide what to do on Tuesday and will continue the discussion at a later date.
