Harper Rae United With Bunny Penny
Courtesy: BNA

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A young girl was reunited with her stuffed bunny after leaving it at the gate when she boarded her flight at Nashville International Airport.

Harper Rae's travel companion is a stuffed bunny named Penny. BNA says Harper Rae was excited about her family's big trip to Chicago. However, somewhere in Concourse C between the Food Court and Gate C18, Penny went missing. Her family looked everywhere for an hour, but could not find Penny, leaving Harper Rae very upset. 

Distraught, the family boarded their Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago. 

Meanwhile, Penny was able to find her way to Gate C18, where gate agents with Southwest Airlines took good care of her. The agents reached out to BNA for help locating Penny's family through social media. 

BNA then put out a call on social media asking for help spreading the word.

On Thanksgiving, Penny's family saw the social media posts. BNA then reached out to the family and confirmed their BNA arrival day and time. BNA also reassured Harper Rae that Penny was safe and sound at the information center, waiting for Harper Rae to come home. 

Harper Rae and her family touched down Saturday at BNA where they were reunited with Penny. Harper Rae's mother, Jennifer, told officials at BNA her daughter was "thrilled to get [Penny] back and looking forward to telling all her school friends about Penny's Thanksgiving adventures at the airport."

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.