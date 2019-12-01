NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A young girl was reunited with her stuffed bunny after leaving it at the gate when she boarded her flight at Nashville International Airport.
Harper Rae's travel companion is a stuffed bunny named Penny. BNA says Harper Rae was excited about her family's big trip to Chicago. However, somewhere in Concourse C between the Food Court and Gate C18, Penny went missing. Her family looked everywhere for an hour, but could not find Penny, leaving Harper Rae very upset.
Distraught, the family boarded their Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago.
Meanwhile, Penny was able to find her way to Gate C18, where gate agents with Southwest Airlines took good care of her. The agents reached out to BNA for help locating Penny's family through social media.
BNA then put out a call on social media asking for help spreading the word.
On Thanksgiving, Penny's family saw the social media posts. BNA then reached out to the family and confirmed their BNA arrival day and time. BNA also reassured Harper Rae that Penny was safe and sound at the information center, waiting for Harper Rae to come home.
Harper Rae and her family touched down Saturday at BNA where they were reunited with Penny. Harper Rae's mother, Jennifer, told officials at BNA her daughter was "thrilled to get [Penny] back and looking forward to telling all her school friends about Penny's Thanksgiving adventures at the airport."
1/ We LOVE happy endings at @Fly_Nashville. Today, we had one! This is the story of Penny and Harper Rae. Read on 👇#Thread #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/DaSjdPf9zE— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
2/ It was Wednesday morning, the day before #Thanksgiving. Penny is 9-year-old Harper Rae’s travel companion, and she was excited for her family’s big trip to Chicago. Soon, they’d be on a @SouthwestAir flight together. Or so they thought. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/n9pj27bNJ2— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
3/ Somewhere in Concourse C, between the Food Court and Gate C18, Penny got lost! Naturally, Harper Rae was very upset. Her family looked everywhere for an hour but couldn’t find poor Penny. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/AT2V7Oazyt— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
4/ Penny’s family boarded their flight to Chicago, distraught. Meanwhile, Penny found her way to Gate C18, where @SouthwestAir gate agents took good care of her. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/UFgjzJj3zE— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
5/ Our friends at @SouthwestAir reached out to BNA to see if we could help locate Penny’s family using the power of social media. We all wanted to get her home, so we hopped to it! #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/rLG2EVK4pm— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
6/ We put out a call on social media and asked for your help in spreading the word. And did you! #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/8aCoohQgvQ— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
7/ Meanwhile, we kept Penny company at @Fly_Nashville’s Lost and Found (located at the Information Center in the Baggage Claim on Level 2). #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/b4nmO55C7b— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
8/ And then: On #Thanksgiving, Penny’s family saw our social media posts! Can you imagine how happy Harper Rae was, knowing her special friend was safe and sound? #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/2ySFCacVCM— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
9/ You shared in the joy and excitement. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/yE7O0wMcTN— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
10/ We reached out to Penny’s family, confirmed their BNA arrival day and time and assured them Penny was safe and sound at the Information Center, waiting for Harper Rae to come home. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/qVrXDCA41j— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
11/ TODAY: Penny’s family touched down at BNA and hopped down to the Baggage Claim, quick as a bunny. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/4npQmfwnVK— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
12/ And here they are! Reunited and happy as can be! Harper Rae’s mom, Jennifer, told us her daughter is “thrilled to get her back and looking forward to telling all her school friends about Penny’s Thanksgiving adventures at the airport.” #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/rttiwcXdAg— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
13/ Connecting people is what we do at @Fly_Nashville. Just goes to show what can happen when dedicated people work together and do their best to serve BNA travelers: moments like this. #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/mxoR09TWsH— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
14/ Special thanks to our friends at @SouthwestAir 💙❤️💛 and to our social media community for your help. By coming together to #BringBNABunnyHome, we created a #Thanksgiving memory this family will never forget! It doesn’t get better than that. Thank you.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
A couple more photos from Penny’s time with @SouthwestAir 😉 #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/7tnSoGawUF— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019
Now, the question is: Where will their travels take them next! #FlyNashville pic.twitter.com/ZltGtjGqbt— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 1, 2019
