NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials at Nashville International Airport are warning travelers and passersby of scheduled blasting over the next two weeks.
Beginning on Wednesday, January 12, blasting activity will take place near BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance to make way for a new sanitary sewer system.
According to the advisory, blasting will take place twice a day, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until January 26. Approximate times for the blasts on these days will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
REMINDER: Blasting begins today at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Give yourself ample time to arrive due to brief traffic stops on Donelson Pike when blasting occurs. 💡 ALTERNATE ROUTE: Use our I-40E entrance (exit 216A), which won’t be affected by blasting. ➡️ More: https://t.co/rt5x8k1BhA pic.twitter.com/vKrETqwK57— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) January 12, 2022
For passengers flying on scheduled blasting days, BNA recommends leaving much earlier due to traffic stops near Donelson Pike entrance.
BNA’s I-40 entrance will not be affected by the blasting, according to the release.
Additional details:
• The sound of blasting will be audible near the airport and potentially within the surrounding area. Do not be alarmed.
• Vibrations from blasting may or may not be felt at the terminal, parking garages, parking lots and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.
• Traffic will be stopped for 5 to 10 minutes near the blasting site for safety purposes while each blast is conducted.
• Traffic will be stopped in the following locations:
- Donelson Pike (northbound and southbound lanes) near the airport’s entrance/exit;
- Entrance and exit ramps at BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance;
- Exit points for Terminal Garage 1, BNA® Valet, Terminal Lot A, Economy Lot B and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.
• Economy Lot B parking shuttle service will pause briefly until blasting has concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.