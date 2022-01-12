bna logo 2022

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials at Nashville International Airport are warning travelers and passersby of scheduled blasting over the next two weeks.

Beginning on Wednesday, January 12, blasting activity will take place near BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance to make way for a new sanitary sewer system.

According to the advisory, blasting will take place twice a day, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until January 26. Approximate times for the blasts on these days will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For passengers flying on scheduled blasting days, BNA recommends leaving much earlier due to traffic stops near Donelson Pike entrance.

BNA’s I-40 entrance will not be affected by the blasting, according to the release.

Additional details:

• The sound of blasting will be audible near the airport and potentially within the surrounding area. Do not be alarmed.

• Vibrations from blasting may or may not be felt at the terminal, parking garages, parking lots and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

• Traffic will be stopped for 5 to 10 minutes near the blasting site for safety purposes while each blast is conducted.

• Traffic will be stopped in the following locations:

  • Donelson Pike (northbound and southbound lanes) near the airport’s entrance/exit;
  • Entrance and exit ramps at BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance;
  • Exit points for Terminal Garage 1, BNA® Valet, Terminal Lot A, Economy Lot B and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

• Economy Lot B parking shuttle service will pause briefly until blasting has concluded.

