NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport (BNA) will open its new concourse, Concourse D, Friday.
BNA announced the new concourse will add six domestic aircraft gates, 115,000 square feet of terminal space, interesting public art displays and a variety of amenities for flyers.
The 25-month-long, $292 million project also includes a 200,000-square-foot of the north and south ticket wings Existing terminal space also received a 136,000-square-foot renovation and an 11,000-square-foot central utility plant was also put in.
Southwest Airlines will operate the new gates.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners and everyone associated with BNA, I wish to express our excitement with this excellent addition to our airport and highlight our continued efforts to accommodate the robust passenger growth that is projected well into the next decade, ” said Trey Harwell, chair of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners.
“The new Concourse D and extended ticket wings bring much-needed components to our airport and are part of the ‘BNA Vision,’ our ongoing program to provide this region with the world-class airport it requires and demands.”
Amenities and special features include two public art installations and art cases showing selections of BNA's permanent collection, Wi-Fi, restrooms, a mother's room, an indoor service animal relief area, airfield views and new terazzo flooring.
Two public art installations, "Lyrical Journeys" and "Every New Day Is The Best Day Of Our Lives," grace Concourse D. "Lyrical Journeys" is a hanging work of art that was created by RE:site Studio's Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee of Houston, TX, and the piece pays homage to Nashville's sights and sounds.
"Everyday Is The Best Day Of Our Lives" can be found on the south end wall near Gate D6. The vibrant mural was produced by Nashville artist Brian Tull.
Having been built by Hensel Phelps Construction Company and designed by Fentress Architects, Concourse D represents over 1 million hours of labor from over 2,100 workers, with 78 percent of them local.
The project also included over $55 million in contracts for small, minority and woman-owned business enterprises (SMWBEs). This serves as part of the airport's ongoing commitment to diversity and economic inclusion. The project also had 70 certified firms participate in it.
Concourse D also operates by using LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the most widely used green building rating system in the world.
“If the airport is to continue as a major catalyst for economic growth and job creation in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, we need to add capacity to BNA while maintaining a welcoming and accessible environment for our passengers,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA’s president and Chief Executive Officer. “With the new Concourse D, we’ve added gates for more flights and attractive customer amenities, all in a modern and convenient setting that brings out the best of BNA. This is another vital step forward for air travel in Nashville, and I commend all whose great work made this possible.”
By 2023, completed projects at BNA will include three terminal garages totaling 6,800 spaces of covered parking, new Concourse D, additional space for ticketing and baggage claim, a renovated terminal lobby, expanded security checkpoint, a state-of-the-art international arrivals facility, several dining and retail options, service amenities, airport administration building, pedestrian plaza hotel and potential transit connection.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.