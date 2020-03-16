NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — While businesses slowly close up shop because of coronavirus, BNA appears to be business as usual.
International travel has slowed because of federal restrictions but domestic flights haven’t been cancelled. President Trump says there’s been talks about domestic travel restrictions “every day” but no action has been taken yet.
Some passengers in the airport Monday sported masks and even gloves as a precaution but many were mixed on how to feel about the current state of the virus.
Jason Blanton just traveled back from Denver. He says, “It scares you a little bit because it’s all around the world right now so, and it frightens some people. Every body is in shock about it so I was told to wear this so I’ve got it on right now.”
Hunter Johnson and his mom Vicky were on their way to Miami. They’re not too concerned and plan to social distance by being on a sailboat. Besides wiping down the seats and seat belts on the plane, Hunter says, “Not taking too many precautions. We’ve got masks and stuff so we should be alright.”
BNA canceled their upcoming “5K on the Runway” race out of caution. They say it won’t be rescheduled because it would’ve happened on a runway set for an 18-month construction starting in May and it’s the only runway they could’ve held a public race on.
