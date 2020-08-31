NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - BNA will look a little different the next time you fly, and starting tomorrow the airport will start operating out of two terminals.
To avoid delays and streamline departures, you'll need to know your airline to get to the correct terminal - either the north or south terminal.
Once you arrive to BNA, signs on roads, curbs and inside the terminal will guide you, showing you where the correct gate and terminals are located.
REMINDER: BNA will split into TWO terminals tomorrow, Sept. 1. Here's a quick guide to what passengers need to know.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 31, 2020
Once you're inside the correct color-coded terminal - yellow for North and blue for South - you'll use the new security checkpoints in those areas rather than the center checkpoint, which is closed for construction.
After you pass through the security checkpoint, there will be no access between Concourses A/B to C/D.
This means that getting to another concourse on the other side of the airport will require exiting and going through security screening a second time.
