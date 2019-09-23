NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville International broke their own record they set back in May of this year for the largest number of departing passengers in a day.
Sunday the 22nd they saw 32,654 passengers off through security screening and departures, along with setting their new single day record of 20,589 bags processed.
BNA's average daily departures hover around 22,000 passengers traveling on 15 airlines.
