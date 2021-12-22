NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many people are off to the airport this week to either fly home for the holidays or pick up loved ones visiting. News4 wanted to check in to see what people can expect while traveling to BNA this week.
We heard from people who were concerned about how long it may take to get to the airport during this busy holiday season, so we drove to the airport a few times Tuesday to see for ourselves.
It is an exciting time of year. "I am from Oklahoma," Emily Harp, traveling for the holidays, said. "That is where my family is. They are really excited to see me."
People are packing their bags and heading to BNA. "We are traveling to Orlando to be with our grandchildren for the holidays," traveler Frank Booth said.
It was smooth sailing Tuesday from the airport exit off of I-40 East to get to the terminal. It took News 4 just a couple minutes all three times we drove through Tuesday. We drove through once around 4 p.m. and then twice again later in the evening, going through both the departures and arrivals lines. "Pleased," Booth said. "We thought it was going to be much worse."
Even though the waits weren't too bad Tuesday, some still gave themselves plenty of time to get to the airport. "We left for the airport three hours ago," Booth said. "We left early just in case.:
Others cut it a little closer. "My flight is in an hour," Harp said.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the peak travel days at BNA ahead of Christmas. The airport told News 4 that with more people at BNA during the holidays, they have added additional officers to help and says everyone should be here at least two hours early. "This is the holidays after all," Booth said. "You don't know what to expect."
We also checked out some of the parking garages Tuesday night, and it did not seem like people were struggling to find parking at the airport either. To check the capacity of parking areas before arriving to BNA, click here.
