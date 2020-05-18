NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than a month of stay at home orders, it’s no surprise that airlines are suffering through this pandemic.
Locally, the Nashville International Airport has seen a 90% decline in passengers this month. And the “turbulence” in the airline business could be shaky for a while.
Typically, BNA sees about 50,000 passengers coming and going through this airport a day. Now, airport officials say they’re lucky if they even see that many a month.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, BNA has seen a huge decline in business. Their CEO says they are losing anywhere from $9 to $10 million a month. Without funding from local tax dollars, the financial impact has been staggering.
On top of a financial blow, the health and safety aspect has had to become top of mind for the people who are flying. “We have hand sanitizer throughout the airport.. We have signs and PSAs over the intercoms encouraging people to wash their hands and to social distance,” says Tom Jurkovich, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at BNA. “And of course, as we tell everyone: if you don’t feel well, don’t fly.”
As for masks, BNA encourages everyone to wear them inside the airport. Some airlines require masks to board the plane.
“We will emerge from this pandemic at some point,” says Jurkovich. “Whether it’s six months, a year, two years... passenger traffic will return.” Until then, there has been one silver lining to all of this: The lack of passengers has created a rare opportunity for construction work. The plans for “BNA vision”, the expansion of the airport, is finishing on schedule, even a little ahead, due to the lack of interruptions.
