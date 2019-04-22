NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is releasing new parking rates that will go into effect on Monday, May 6.
If you plan to park in the Terminal Garage, you'll be paying $24 a day.
In Terminal Lot A, you'll be paying $18 a day. Economy Lot B, C, and BNA Express Park are $12 a day. Valet will run you $34 a day.
The first 20 minutes will still be free in the Terminal Garage, Terminal Lot A, and Economy Lots B and C. You'll then pay $4 every 20 minutes up to the daily max rate.
