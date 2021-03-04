NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly a year after the pandemic knocked air travel down to record lows, Nashville International Airport says its ready for business to take off again.
Even though flights are at an all-time low, BNA is ready to host its largest crowds ever.
"We were down 96 percent in April. That has a deep impact on airport revenues," said Tom Jurkovich, VP of communications at BNA. "That’s based on passengers, concessions, car rentals, parking. We don’t get any local tax dollars so it has a deep impact on our revenues.”
BNA was forced to cut budgets and put a freeze on hiring. Local businesses and musicians in the airport felt the pain too.
One positive came out of the pandemic: it may have made BNA's expansion a little easier.
“We were able to accelerate certain activities here during the pandemic. With fewer passengers, it enables us to work on other floors with less people coming though," Jurkovich said.
With about three more years left in the expansion project, crews have already accomplished a lot during the project's first three.
“The big one is the opening of Concourse D, expanded ticket wings, new security checkpoints," Jurkovich said. "We opened a second terminal garage, improved valet centers and announced a Hilton-branded hotel.”
BNA officials believe as more flights return, they will be ready to help lead Middle Tennessee in an economic recovery.
“We will play a major role in that and help create jobs that will contribute to the robust and active economy Nashville and Middle Tennessee has seen,” Jurkovich said.
