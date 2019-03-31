airplane file photo
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is anticipating a heavy volume of passengers passing through arriving and departing on Monday.

On Twitter, the airport advised travelers to arrive at the terminal at least two hours before their scheduled flight in order to get through TSA screenings to make it to their flights on time.

The airport did not specify the reason as to why they expect higher than normal volumes of travelers.

