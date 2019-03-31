NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is anticipating a heavy volume of passengers passing through arriving and departing on Monday.
On Twitter, the airport advised travelers to arrive at the terminal at least two hours before their scheduled flight in order to get through TSA screenings to make it to their flights on time.
🚙 Know your parking options: We have a Terminal Garage and FOUR surface parking lots, plus Valet. More info: https://t.co/tYqlWWxoXX #BNATravelTip✈️— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 31, 2019
The airport did not specify the reason as to why they expect higher than normal volumes of travelers.
