NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you plan on flying this Thanksgiving holiday, be prepared for long lines and packed flights.
Airport officials estimate that approximately 30,000 people will depart from Nashville over the weekend.
"We are back to pre-pandemic numbers or even bigger," said Stacey Nickens, the Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications at Nashville International Airport. "You can expect high passenger volumes this entire holiday weekend."
With so much construction going on at Nashville International Airport, things may look different, especially if you haven't flown out of BNA in a while. Now that there are two terminals, you need to make sure you know which airline you're flying on before you arrive.
Airport officials are also urging passengers to familiarize themselves with the new parking and pick-up areas.
Between the high volume of passengers and new areas of the airport, their best advice is to arrive early.
"I don't want to tell you to expect long lines, but there are going to be a lot of people with the same goals in mind to see loved ones or just to get away," said Nickens.
Just pack your patience and your mask, too. The federal mask mandate is still in place for all airports. BNA will have complimentary masks at the entry points throughout the airport.
