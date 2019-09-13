BELLE MEADE, TN (WSMV) - Police have captured a man wanted for two car thefts in Belle Meade.
Belle Meade Police shared video with News4 showing a man getting out of a black car and using a device to completely break a van's window. The man quickly takes a few items from the van and then drives off. However, Belle Meade license plate readers captured the plate number.
After police found the place number, they discovered the car was rented from the Nashville Airport in the man's name. BNA Officers were told to keep an eye out for the man.
When the man returned to the airport, he got into an argument with a security guard. The security guard recognized the man and arrested him on the spot.
Police believe the suspect was possibly working with two other people.
