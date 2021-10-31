Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was arrested at Nashville International Airport Friday for disorderly conduct for causing a disturbance at the airport.

According to a statement from Metro Police, Yuvika Gupta was not allowed on her Southwest flight because she violated the company's mask mandate.

Police state that an officer was dispatched to the gate after Gupta could not find her luggage.

The statement also mentions that while Gupta was being escorted to the Southwest baggage office by the officer, she used loud and obscene language. Gupta ignored the officer's requests to stop and was placed under arrest. 

