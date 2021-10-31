NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was arrested at Nashville International Airport Friday for disorderly conduct for causing a disturbance at the airport.
According to a statement from Metro Police, Yuvika Gupta was not allowed on her Southwest flight because she violated the company's mask mandate.
Police state that an officer was dispatched to the gate after Gupta could not find her luggage.
The statement also mentions that while Gupta was being escorted to the Southwest baggage office by the officer, she used loud and obscene language. Gupta ignored the officer's requests to stop and was placed under arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.