NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Even with bitterly cold temperatures expected, officials said Nashville International Airport would be open on Friday.
With no snow expected, Flights are scheduled to operate like normal. Still, travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to BNA.
BNA crews are continuing to monitor the airfield, airport roadways and parking areas. They are working to clear the snow and ice on Friday morning.
GET THIS: Runway 2R/20L is 8,000 feet long (1.5 miles), and 2L/20R is 7,700 feet long (1.45 miles). Let’s give these hard-working crews a hand. 🎥: BNA® Operations Team https://t.co/vobo65M5Ji— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) January 7, 2022
The runway at John C. Tune Airport would remain closed until noon. The availability of the dining and retail options will vary due to the impact of the winter weather.
