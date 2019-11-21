NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Thanksgiving one week away, lots of people will be traveling.
Airport officials say you should arrive two hours early so you don't miss your flight and they also advise you to pack smart. Travelers are encouraged to double check online what you can and can't bring in your carry-on luggage in order to save time passing through security.
BNA says it's ready for the busy week ahead.
"The holidays are traditionally a busy travel time; truth of the matter is we're busy at BNA all the time," BNA VP of Communications Tom Jurkovich said. "We just set three records this year alone,s o we're prepared to handle the big crowds. Safety and security is our No. 1 priority. We want to do so efficiently and we're going to do it the way that Nashville's a custom to, which is with a smile."
Several changes have been made at the airport and one of them is the rideshare location. That location is no longer outside of baggage claim; it is now located under the new parking garage.
