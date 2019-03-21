Some travelers are frustrated because they feel the new parking garage at BNA is almost always full.
“We understand,” Nashville International Airport spokesperson Shannon Sumrall said.
At least two days this week, all 2,100 spaces in the garage were filled.
“In the process of building that garage, we discovered that we're going to have to build more garages,” Sumrall said. “On top of one garage will be a hotel and on top of the other garage will be our new admin building."
Sumrall says it’s to keep up with the airport’s record-breaking growth.
“We are years ahead of our master plan,” Sumrall said. “The airport is seeing numbers that we’ve never seen before.”
Passenger numbers were 15% higher this February than February 2018, and March is on track for a 17% growth.
“Usually February is our slowest month for passenger numbers,” Sumrall said.
Off property parking businesses are also expanding to keep up.
“Almost never empty,” The Parking Spot general manager Christopher Hockert said. “We’re going to be adding approximately another 300.”
Those 300 spaces will add to the 1,600 parking spots Hockert says they currently have.
“We used to have just a few days a year that we would close due to capacity, and now it’s two to three times a week we’re having to close because we’re full,” Hockert said.
The airport currently has additional parking lots on site, with free shuttles to the terminal.
Sumrall says by Fall of 2020 the second garage will be open with an additional 3,000 parking spaces, and a third new garage should open in 2022 with an addition 2,500 spots.
“We are growing, more is coming, but there is going to be a little bit of growing room with that,” Sumrall said.
These new garages are just a part of ‘BNA Vision’ a project that includes a new concourse which will add more gates and airport restaurants. The airport is also adding a new international arrivals facility, which will have six new gates for international flights, on top of a terminal expansion.
“This entire center of the terminal will be under construction, we’re going to completely redo it with new security lanes, we’ll have 5,000 additional square feet beyond the terminal, we’ll have lots of new restaurants and concessions,” Sumrall said.
While expansions are underway the airport is working to keep passengers as up-to-date on available parking, on as many platforms as possible, so the travel experience is a smooth one.
