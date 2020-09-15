NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is adding more ways to keep you safe.
If you've been to BNA lately, you've probably seen crews working on the escalators.
NEW @ BNA: We’ve installed LED UV-C technology on our two “down” escalators from the concourse exits to the Baggage Claim.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 9, 2020
➡️ This technology cleans & sterilizes escalator handrails continuously. One more way we’re helping to protect you against COVID-19. #BeSafeBeWellBNA pic.twitter.com/tTvK2FnRKL
No, they aren't broken, they're getting an upgrade to kill viruses and bacteria.
BNA has installed LED UV-C technology on two of their “down” escalators that run from the concourse exits to the baggage claim area.
The technology cleans and sterilizes handrails continuously by shining ultraviolet light on them as they pass through.
The new technology will be coming to additional escalators at BNA, too.
