I-40 entrance to BNA closing
BNA

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're planning on driving to our near our city's airport on Wednesday night, prepare for a closure on I-40 East. 

Starting at 6 p.m. the I-40 East entrance to BNA will close. The closure will lift at 4 a.m. Thursday. 

Drivers can take a detour at the next exit, Donelson Pike (Exit 216B). 

If you're taking I-40 West, you can take exit 216.

Passenger dropoffs and pickups at BNA will also be in different spots during the closure. 

All dropoffs will be at Terminal Garage 1 with all pickups at Terminal Garage 2. 

