NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're planning on driving to our near our city's airport on Wednesday night, prepare for a closure on I-40 East.
Starting at 6 p.m. the I-40 East entrance to BNA will close. The closure will lift at 4 a.m. Thursday.
REMINDER: Tomorrow night after 6 p.m. until 4 a.m., construction detours will be in effect at BNA®. Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups will be in different locations than normal! pic.twitter.com/VCy1XzkLxj— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) May 4, 2021
Drivers can take a detour at the next exit, Donelson Pike (Exit 216B).
If you're taking I-40 West, you can take exit 216.
Passenger dropoffs and pickups at BNA will also be in different spots during the closure.
All dropoffs will be at Terminal Garage 1 with all pickups at Terminal Garage 2.
