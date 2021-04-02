BNA hosting Easter egg hunt for holiday travelers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're traveling for Easter through Nashville International Airport, you're in for a treat!
BNA will be hosting an egg hunt for holiday travelers on Friday.
Save the Date: Egg Hunt at BNA Friday, April 2, 202124 eggs will be hidden throughout all concourse 🐣 A Surprise in every egg!If you find an egg, tag us #BNAEggHunt pic.twitter.com/fmoYcNoueY— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) April 1, 2021
24 eggs will be hidden throughout the concourse, with each one containing a special surprise.
If you find an egg, BNA officials are asking you to tag the airport on social media with the hashtag #BNAEggHunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.