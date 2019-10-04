NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you travel to BNA you’ve likely seen travel alerts telling you to get to the airport earlier than normal because of high passenger volumes.
BNA puts out these travel alerts at least once week warning folks of the busiest checkpoint times and with all the businesses conferences and events it’s not looking like those alerts will slow down anytime soon.
“This is my six times in two years to come to Nashville. They were doing a bunch of construction and there's like new areas have opened up. I still see more construction,” said Pam Brinkley.
Some 23 million travelers are expected within the next decade as Nashville continues to grow and BNA is growing right along with it.
At the end of next summer folks will see a new ticketing counter, baggage claim expansion, pedestrian plaza, and a major expansion of concourse D.
For some, traveling through BNA is a cake walk compared to other major airports.
“It’s not looking like LAX at all thank god for that. You want to be early to make sure you get your stuff checked in, you got time to get to your boarding and all that good stuff. You don’t want to be left behind,” said Davenar Johnson.
There are plans down for an on-site hotel and a lobby renovation.
Those are set to be finished in 2023.
