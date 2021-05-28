NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is the first open Memorial Day since the COVID-19 pandemic, and airports across the country are expecting large numbers of travelers for the holiday weekend.

Officials with Nashville International Airport (BNA) said they will likely reach around 50,000 passengers coming in and out of the airport between yesterday and today.

Friday's total is a significant increase from this time last year when the same 24-hour period saw about 8,000 passengers a day.

This time last year, COVID restrictions were at their peak in many places around the county. Many were unable to go home to families or visit loved ones. Now, with restrictions much more relaxed, passengers told News 4 they are seizing the opportunity by the horns to fly again.

Middle Tennessean’s taking flight for weekend travel Many in the Midstate began catching flights on Thursday going out of town for a Memorial Day weekend getaway.

For international student Jinsoo Kim from Clarksville, he can see his family back in Korea for the first time in two years.

"Yeah, I was stuck here. It sucked, but it is what it is. Just gotta live through it," Kim said. "I was planning to visit Korea around this time, but corona hit, and I had to stay home for like six months."

Across the country, TSA officials said they screened 1.8 million people at airport checkpoints yesterday for the holiday weekend.

BNA now has two TSA entrances. Using a North and South terminal is helping cut down the lines for weekend travel out of Nashville. To help with traffic, BNA officials said that weeknight passenger drop-off areas would have a slight detour to the arrivals area.