NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The amount of passengers boarding planes continues to increase at Nashville International Airport. On average, BNA is sending out about 25,124 departures per day; surpassing the pre-pandemic average of 23,543 per day.

In addition to the rise in passengers booking flights through BNA, the airport has increased the number of nonstop routes to a record high of 88 markets.

“As the pandemic wanes, confidence has returned to air travel in Middle Tennessee, proving the strength of our market,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “We remain committed to working with our airline partners to provide a full range of travel options, and we foresee a bright future.”

BNA is the 24th largest in the country, and with no signs of slowing down the airport is asking passengers to remember a few things before arriving for your flight.