NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville International Airport announced Tuesday the addition of several new flights through Allegiant.
Officials said beginning April 21, 2022, three new nonstop routes from BNA will begin. To celebrate these additions, Allegiant will offer one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $39.
Allegiant officials said the new routes are part of a nine-route expansion across Allegiant's network that will launch just in time for spring vacations.
AIR SERVICE: New month, new flights to announce! Beginning April 21, 2022, @Allegiant will launch nonstop service from #BNA to Roanoke, Virginia (new market); Providence, Rhode Island; and Washington Dulles. More destinations, more to see & do! ➡️ Details: https://t.co/ActR811H8o pic.twitter.com/0l85IljejW— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 1, 2022
"We're thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke, and San Diego."
The new routes to BNA include:
- Providence, Rhode Island via Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) – beginning April 21, 2022, with one-way fares as low as $49
- Roanoke, Virginia via Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) – beginning April 21, 2022, with one-way fares as low as $39
- Washington, D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning April 21, 2022, with one-way fares as low as $39
Seats and dates for Allegiant's special one-way fare offers are not available on all flights. Allegiant said flights must be purchased by February 2 for travel by November 13 to use the cheaper fares.
