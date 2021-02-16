BNA cancellations and delays expected to continue today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The icy weather has cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Nashville on Tuesday. Travelers at Nashville International Airport told News 4 they just wanted to get back home.

Rachel Nasuti is trying to get back to Nashville. That’s the frustration for so many as dozens of flights to and from Nashville remain cancelled or delayed. Nasuti and her roommate flew to San Diego last Thursday. They were supposed to get back to Nashville on Sunday.

“We tried different airlines. We tried different airport,” Nasuti said. “We ended up flying out of the Palm Springs Airport instead of the San Diego Airport and we made it to Seattle, but then we didn’t make it out of Seattle.”

⚠️ Driving conditions are hazardous in the Midstate. If you do head to the airport today, exercise extreme caution. Monitor local news media for weather updates & road conditions. #NashvilleWx — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 16, 2021

They took a red eye from Seattle to Atlanta to stay with her family until they can eventually leave to get back to Nashville.

“I’ve accumulated a lot of airline credits in the last 24 hours booking based on booking and canceling flights and cancelling flights,” Nasuti said.

Jai Singh is trying to get to Atlanta, and he’s been trying since Sunday.

“They said Monday you’ll fly out, then Tuesday you’ll fly out. Then now it’s tomorrow I’ll be flying out,” Singh said. “I’m just ready to get home, ready to get back to work. get back to normal life.”

BNA officials they’re working around the clock to get the planes off the ground and for them to land here. They are reminding folks to keep checking their flight status by clicking here.