NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials at Nashville International Airport said they saw the most passengers with spring break travel since the pandemic started this past weekend.
While Kathy Davis’ family tries to escape the heat this spring break, Josh Ackerman’s family is flocking to it.
“We came from Melbourne in Orlando, Florida,” Davis said.
“We’re headed to Orlando, going with the whole family,” Ackerman commented. “With a gang of nine and a bunch of strollers and carry-on bags and sorting that out, it ends up not being too shabby.”
Large families and big crowds made for the busiest travel season at Nashville International Airport since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Travel was crazy coming up,” Davis said. “It was a lot busier than we ever expected and we had a full flight.”
“As the pandemic itself wanes a bit and people get their vaccinations with the onslaught of spring break, we saw a real bump up in travel the past week,” Tom Jurkovich, BNA Vice President Communications and Public Affairs, said.
Jurkovich said the bump was so high that valet parking saw 230 times more customers. BNA officials said as parking garages filled up, passengers were told to valet park. Those customers took photos and videos of long lines as people wait hours to retrieve their cars.
“Unfortunately, the company who manages the valet parking for us lacked adequate staff on hand,” Jurkovich explained.
The airport said if you want a refund for valet parking this weekend call at 615-275-4458.
They also want to remind people, with the new construction, to get to the airport early before flights as the terminals may look unfamiliar. Masks are also still required at the airport and on the plane.
