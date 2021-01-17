NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to a tweet from Fly Nashville, the air traffic control tower will be closed due to cleaning.
An email from the FAA states that cleaning will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to a reported COVID-19 case.
The FAA released the following statement:
The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.
Passengers traveling during this time are advised to check with their airline as some flights may be delayed during these hours.
Information regarding flight delays can be found here.
At this time, there is no information as to what caused this cleaning closure. News4 has reached out to BNA for further information and will update this story as information is made available.
