'BNA 5K on the Runway' returns Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend the Nashville International Airport will host its 'BNA 5K on the Runway' event, where participants can race for a great cause on one of the airport's newly-constructed runways.
The sold out event will be held on Runway 2R/20L, which has been under renovation since April 2020.
BNA® 5K UPDATE: Wow! A sold-out event!! Registration has officially closed. Thanks to all who registered. We can't wait to see you on Saturday! #BNA5K pic.twitter.com/eNLryE9N1T— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 19, 2021
Proceeds from the 5K will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation — which provides military, first responders, veterans and their families with mortgage-free homes — and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, which works to improve the lives of underserved groups through training and mentoring initiatives.
Shortly after the race's conclusion, the runway will reopen for aircraft traffic.
