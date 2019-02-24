NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mac Wiseman, described as a titan of bluegrass music's first generation, died Sunday according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was 93-years-old.
"Mac Wiseman recorded splendid and often groundbreaking music for more than seventy years, remaining relevant and productive even in his nineties. He was a titan of bluegrass music's first generation, though bluegrass never defined him. He helped found the CMA, he headed Dot Records' country division, and he recorded with everyone from big band legend Woody Herman to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy to Americana poet laureate John Prine. His was an inspirational and important American life," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Known as "The Voice with a Heart," Wiseman is known for his Dot Records interpretations of songs including "Shackles and Chains," "Jimmy Brown the Newsboy," "I'll Be All Smiles Tonight," and "Love Letters in the Sand."
He also served as a sideman for Flatt & Scruggs and Bill Monroe, and was also a featured vocalist with Molly O'Day. Wiseman was a founding member and first secretary of the Country Music Association in 1958.
Wiseman, a Virginia native, continued an active career as a bluegrass elder statesman well into his nineties. Funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.